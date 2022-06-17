Kari Lake is the frontrunner in Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary election with a 12-point lead over her closest challenger, according to a new Trafalgar Group poll.

The poll found that 38.5 percent of likely Arizona GOP primary voters support Lake.

Arizona voters are likely familiar with Lake because she was a Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor.

In addition, Lake is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. “Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud. Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona,” Trump said in his endorsement.

A key pillar of Lake’s campaign is securing the nation’s southern border. The Republican candidate for governor has pledged to make a “Declaration of Invasion” on her first day in office with the intent to close the open border. She also plans to enter into an interstate compact with other states to circumvent federal immigration and border policies if elected.

Lake recently tweeted a clip of Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart as her “message to the media.”

My message to the media: Email press@karilake.com if you have any further questions. pic.twitter.com/xtCSES6LJo — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) June 15, 2022

Trafalgar Group’s poll found that the next closest candidate is Karrin Taylor Robson, who earned 26.7 support from Arizona Republican voters.

Trailing Lake and Robson is Matt Salmon with 14.7 percent and Paola “Z.” Tulliani-Zen with 1.8 percent.

An additional 17.4 percent of voters remain undecided ahead of the state’s August 2 GOP primary.

Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,068 likely GOP primary voters from June 14 to June 16. The poll’s margin of error is ± 2.9 percent.