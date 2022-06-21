The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate Republicans’ main campaign arm, released a video on Tuesday, first seen by Breitbart News, emphasizing how “useless” President Joe Biden and the Senate Democrats in the majority are for hard-working Americans.

The NRSC’s video, Useless, compares what Biden is saying he has accomplished in office to what workers Americans are saying when asked by leftist news networks.

The clip, spanning over a minute long for social media, shows Biden claiming “families are caring less debt on average in America,” “they have more savings than they’ve had,” and “we have the fastest growing economy in the world.”

At the same time, Americans are shown disputing his claims. One American said her savings are “gone,” and she has “no savings” left because it is “depleted” from the rising prices.

A second American says he thinks “the whole economy is a mess,” and he “has to blame that on Joe.”

Later in the video, another American says, “Life for Americans did a complete 180 since Joe Biden became president, everything kind of literally went to [beeb].”

The end of the video shows “Joe Biden, Senate Democrats, ‘Useless.'”

BiDEN'S AMERICA: As inflation soars in the Biden economy, working class Americans are struggling to be able to pay for groceries. So, naturally, China Joe has big plans for them. https://t.co/ZIB3FDBIGG — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 4, 2021

A spokesperson for the NRSC, Jonathan Turcotte, told Breitbart News, “Joe Biden and the Democrat Senate Majority are indeed useless to hard-working Americans. They don’t understand the pain their reckless spending has inflicted.”

“Next time Biden insists the economy is strong, he should tell that to parents who had to tell their children that they can’t go on vacation this summer. Or the retirees who have blown through their savings because of record inflation,” Turcotte added. “Joe Biden and Senate Democrats couldn’t be more out of touch.”

The video comes after the CIVIQS rolling job-approval average found Biden at the lowest job approval rating of his presidency over the weekend, at only 32 percent approval and a 57 percent disapproval. His net approval is also at a negative 25.

In fact, while his approval rating is down to the lowest, he is also underwater in 48 states — including the typically dark blue California and his home state of Delaware.

Biden’s approval rating was 14-points underwater at the start of Memorial Day weekend, a GSG/GBAOStrategies survey found. https://t.co/nLnMRvGY9b — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 30, 2022

During his presidency, the country has seen a supply chain crisis, inflation at a record-high of 41 years, a baby formula shortage, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Furthermore, his marquee legislative proposal, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), has been dead in the water for some time after Senate Democrats couldn’t get enough votes for the radical legislation.

On top of all this, the country has seen a slew of record-high gas prices per gallon this month, with the average gas price reaching above $5.00 per gallon.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.