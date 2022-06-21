Mark Levin will moderate two debates among Florida Republican congressional candidates next month at the 2022 Sunshine Summit, where the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) plans to host four such debates as the midterms swiftly approach and Republicans aim to take back the House from Democrat control in November.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) made the announcement on Monday during a press conference in Callahan, Florida. The four debates will feature qualified candidates from congressional districts 4, 7, 13 and 15. Notably, the 13th district will feature the Republicans vying to fill Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) seat; Crist hopes to challenge DeSantis in this year’s gubernatorial election.

The four debates will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Two of the debates will be moderated by conservative talker, author, and Life, Liberty & Levin host Mark Levin.

“So as part of the Sunshine State summit, we are, the Republican Party … they’re gonna be sending out invitations for the qualified candidates in those races. We’re gonna be doing debates at the Sunshine Summit,” DeSantis said during the press conference.

“There’ll be four debates. I have for the first two that we’re going to tee up, you know, I have Mark Levin,” he said, calling him a “great guy.”

“And then we’re gonna have, the other two we’ll work and we’ll make the announcement on the moderators for that. But it just gives an opportunity for the credible candidates to be able to do it. There will be a threshold you have to reach to qualify — very attainable. Very, very doable,” he said.

According to the RPOF, a candidate must poll at 5 percent or more in an RPOF poll “of each respective primary race which will be conducted by July 13, 2022,” or raise and publicly report “at least $100,000 in monetary contributions by July 13, 2022.”

“But I think it’ll be something that’ll be good. You know, you do these summits, and it’s fine, but to just have a day’s worth of a bunch of people giving platitudes and these speeches — I think the people get a little bored by that,” the governor continued.

“And so we want to make sure that we’re doing things that I think are gonna be really, really informative and exciting for folks. And so this will be a great opportunity for the candidates to be able to go and talk about their visions and in contrast with their competitors,” he added. “So stay tuned for some information on that.”

Notably, the Sunshine Summit will also include what the RPOF has described as a “robust agenda of guest speakers, panel discussions, and other programming featuring top Florida Republican officials and the nation’s leading conservative voices.”