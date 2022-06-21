Libs of TikTok posted a woman’s rant on abortion, including her claim that she would get pregnant just so she could kill “that baby.”

“There are some abortion advocates who claim that nobody is ‘for’ abortion, but then someone like this comes along and proves them wrong,” the Twitchy website wrote about the reveal on its website. “This girl believes so strongly in the right to have an abortion that she’d get pregnant just to kill it.”

“I would get pregnant just to kill it” pic.twitter.com/bnt5Sp5kPy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 19, 2022

The unnamed woman posted her rant on her TikTok account:

Y’all, these dumbasses were making live on TikTok and they were explained about how ‘Oh, pro life is good, abortions are bad.’ And I had to popping my two cents — and they are like, they’re babies, they’re human, human You’re gonna kill it. That’s murder and I’m like, listen, bitch, I would get pregnant … you can’t argue with me, okay? I’m psycho. I would fucking kill it. I would push myself down the fucking stairs. I would jump out of a plane to kill that baby. I did not want to give birth.”

Angry and sometimes violent protesters have been attacking pro-life pregnancy centers across the country and menacing U.S. Supreme Court judges’ outside of their homes as the High Court readies to announce its ruling on Roe v. Wade.

A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

