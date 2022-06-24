Democrats and members of the far-left took to Twitter after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning, airing their angst that the 1973 ruling was struck down.

While Republicans rejoiced, Democrats were angry with nearly uncontrollable frenzy:

Fuck fuck fuck https://t.co/N0LGGwbvPn — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) June 24, 2022

This Supreme Court decision is devastating for millions of women and pregnant people across the country. I am outraged this right-wing court is turning the clock back on generations of progress and prohibiting individuals to have autonomy over their bodies. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 24, 2022

The Court's decision to overturn Roe endangers women everywhere, by taking away their right to make their own health care choices. This court isn't conservative – it's partisan, with a socially backward agenda. They can't be trusted to protect our rights, so the Congress must. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 24, 2022

Pelosi: SCOTUS "achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions pic.twitter.com/R2d2MFq2Rc — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) June 24, 2022

Awful — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) June 24, 2022

Schakowsky, one of House's strongest proponents of abortion protections, says she just read decision. Says it's "more extreme" than just overturning Roe. Asked about next House steps: "We're looking now toward November elections" — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) June 24, 2022

The Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs represents yet another blatant attack on the rights of the American people by an activist Court that is more Mitch McConnell’s plaything than a jurisprudential body. Read my full statement here 👇🏽https://t.co/mcJOIlidJ7 — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) June 24, 2022

For the first time, SCOTUS has ripped away an established right from the American people. This is yet another stain on the Court. It's a dark moment for American women and for all of us who value our liberty. The fight to restore full reproductive freedom starts now. I'm ready. — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) June 24, 2022

They did it.

Because Republicans.

In immediate effect will be states that 100% outlaw abortion and crime lose doctors and mothers. Including rape and incest. Tracking menstrual cycles in states.

Disown your Republican families.

Own the heartbreak.

Vote — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) June 24, 2022

Twitter literally promoting a 'night of rage'. pic.twitter.com/6oBLiK2GkL — J. (@PresentWitness_) June 24, 2022

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion. We won't deny what a horrible moment this is. Half of the states are expected to ban abortion. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 24, 2022

Fuck Susan Collins to hell and back. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) June 24, 2022

Expand the damn court. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) June 24, 2022

American women deserve better. They deserve the freedoms given to us all in our Constitution. Today's decision must be met with unprecedented action. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 24, 2022

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

A guest on CNN starts crying over the Roe v Wade decision pic.twitter.com/vlc2lUC5K0 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 24, 2022

The Court just took away a woman’s most fundamental freedom. For the first time in our country’s history, our daughters will grow up with fewer rights than their mothers had. Mitch McConnell has made it clear: the ultimate objective is to ban abortion nationwide. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) June 24, 2022

CNN’s legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers gets emotional: "it’s a heartbreaking betrayal of half of the country,” suggests period-tracking apps will soon be outlawed pic.twitter.com/bOSZRFNikX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2022

Because of today’s ruling, women will be forced to put their lives on the line, victims of rape and incest will be forced into pregnancy, and we cannot say we control our own bodies in this country. — Val Demings (@valdemings) June 24, 2022

It cannot be repeated enough: this extremist SCOTUS majority was created by presidents who lost the popular mandate (one of whom won the presidency in part through the activism of the SCOTUS right wing in Bush v Gore, another who got to appoint an Obama vacancy). — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 24, 2022

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

Breitbart News reported on the Supreme Court’s ruling:

The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures. Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not found in the text, structure, or history of the Constitution, and the nation went more than 180 years without ever noticing it existed. It has been one of the most divisive legal issues in American history. An early draft of Alito’s opinion leaked in May, the first such leak of a full opinion in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court, leading the left to violent protests, including destroying a pro-life center in Wisconsin, vandalizing churches, and threatening protests at the home of conservatives justices in violation of federal law.

The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392, in the Supreme Court of the United States.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.