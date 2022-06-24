Democrats Unhinged After Roe v. Wade Overturned: ‘Devastating for Millions of Women and Pregnant People’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reacts to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Wendell Husebø

Democrats and members of the far-left took to Twitter after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning, airing their angst that the 1973 ruling was struck down.

While Republicans rejoiced, Democrats were angry with nearly uncontrollable frenzy:

Breitbart News reported on the Supreme Court’s ruling:

The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not found in the text, structure, or history of the Constitution, and the nation went more than 180 years without ever noticing it existed. It has been one of the most divisive legal issues in American history.

An early draft of Alito’s opinion leaked in May, the first such leak of a full opinion in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court, leading the left to violent protests, including destroying a pro-life center in Wisconsin, vandalizing churches, and threatening protests at the home of conservatives justices in violation of federal law.

The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392, in the Supreme Court of the United States.

