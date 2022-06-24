Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she is “heartbroken” over the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, calling it “horrifying.”

“I am heartbroken today,” Obama said in a statement.

“I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies,” she continued, adding that she is also “heartbroken” that “we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land— a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions.”

“This is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again,” she warned.

Obama continued, detailing how she is “heartbroken” for the hypothetical teenage girl “full of zest and promise who won’t be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions.”

Calling the decision “horrifying,” Obama predicted that it will have “devastating consequences” and must serve as a “wake up call, especially to young people who will bear its burden.”

She also called on activists to get involved with pro-abortion organizations such as Planned Parenthood.

“Our hearts may be broke today, but tomorrow, we’ve got to get up and find the courage to keep working toward creating the more just America we all deserve,” she added:

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

Her statement followed the historic 5-4 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, as the Court determined that the Constitution does not include the right to abortion, sending the decision back to the states.