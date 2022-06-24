Patagonia to Pay Bail for Employees Arrested at Pro-Abortion Protests

The clothing corporation Patagonia is vowing to pay bail for employees who are arrested at pro-abortion protests following the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) overruling Roe v. Wade in its 5-4 decision in the Dobbs case.

On Friday, SCOTUS ruled 5-4 to overrule Roe and return the issue of abortion to the states, where legislatures will decide laws and regulations.

Subsequently, pro-abortion activists are pledging to protest across multiple U.S. cities and are being cheered on by elected Democrats. Patagonia executives are now vowing that they will pay the bail of employees arrested at such protests.

“All part-time and full-time employees also receive training and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice,” Patagonia executives wrote in a statement titled “Patagonia Supports Choice.”

The brand is only the latest multinational corporation to suggest that it will aid pro-abortion activists and those seeking an abortion.

As Breitbart News reported, executives at the nation’s biggest banks like JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America have stated that they will fund the travel for employees crossing state lines to receive an abortion.

Since Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, the National Right to Life Committee estimates that at least 63.4 million unborn babies have died as a result of abortion in the U.S.

Worldwide, abortion continues to be the leading cause of death with nearly 43 million killed across the globe in 2021 alone. For comparison, the Chinese coronavirus killed about 3.5 million people in 2021.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.