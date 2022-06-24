PHOTOS: Pro-life Americans Celebrate the Overturning of Roe v. Wade After Nearly 50 Years

Pro-life Americans gathered outside the Supreme Court and throughout Washington, D.C., on Friday to celebrate the Court’s decision in the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade and returning the regulation of abortion “to the people and their elected representatives.”

The 5-4 majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito states: “Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return the authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Today’s ruling reverses the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe, thus undoing one of the most divisive and unconstitutional legal opinions in American history.

The Dobbs decision also represents the culmination of nearly 50 years of grassroots activism among a diverse and increasingly young Pro-Life Movement, as seen in the celebrations outside the Court today.