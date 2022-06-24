Pro-abortion demonstrators twerked to music on Friday at a gathering in Dallas, Texas, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Video footage showed the group twerking and dancing to loud music, while one woman held a sign that read, “I Am Ruthless for My Rights”:

Dallas women TWERKING for abortions. WTF “Shakin dat a** so we can kill our babies, proud to be a hoe and not to be a ladies” pic.twitter.com/tyTCEbDXhr — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 25, 2022

Social media users expressed their opinions of the scene, one person writing, “They think it’s how you get pregnant, perhaps?”

“Classy…..I can’t imagine why everybody doesn’t take them seriously,” another commented.

Additional video footage showed more demonstrators in Dallas:

There’s…a lot going on at the pro-abortion protest in Dallas. None of it is good. pic.twitter.com/JcH9PJsakp — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) June 25, 2022

The United States Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade Friday and held in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not provide a right to abortion, returning the issue to the states, Breitbart News reported:

Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not found in the text, structure, or history of the Constitution, and the nation went more than 180 years without ever noticing it existed. It has been one of the most divisive legal issues in American history.

“With Roe overruled, the issue of abortion now goes back to the states to pass whatever restrictions on abortions the voters of each state choose to adopt,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared an annual holiday in the wake of the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

“SCOTUS just overruled Roe & Casey, ending one of the most morally & legally corrupt eras in US history. Praise the Lord,” Paxton wrote in a social media post:

SCOTUS just overruled Roe & Casey, ending one of the most morally & legally corrupt eras in US history. Praise the Lord. Abortion is now illegal in Texas. And today I’m closing my office—and making it an annual holiday—as a memorial to the 70 million lives lost bc of abortion. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 24, 2022

“Abortion is now illegal in Texas. And today I’m closing my office—and making it an annual holiday—as a memorial to the 70 million lives lost bc of abortion,” he concluded.