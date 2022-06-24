Watch Live: Leftists on D.C. Streets as Pro-Abortion Protests Breakout Nationwide

Warner Todd Huston

Pro-abortion protesters continue to gather in the nation’s capitol, many with thinly veiled threats of violence and destruction, such as those menacingly urging supporters to “burn” D.C. “to the ground.”

Toting a banner reading, “They Cannot Control Our Bodies,” a group of protesters also carrying black umbrellas to hide their faces and identities from cameras, marched down a D.C. street stoking unrest and chanting, “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!”

Cities across America are reporting similar threatening chants from marchers as the country continues to react from Friday’s release of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling that overturns the landmark 1973 abortion ruling, Roe v. Wade.

