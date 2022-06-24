Pro-abortion protesters continue to gather in the nation’s capitol, many with thinly veiled threats of violence and destruction, such as those menacingly urging supporters to “burn” D.C. “to the ground.”

Toting a banner reading, “They Cannot Control Our Bodies,” a group of protesters also carrying black umbrellas to hide their faces and identities from cameras, marched down a D.C. street stoking unrest and chanting, “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!”

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!” chants from protesters out here in DC pic.twitter.com/uRwwdhajmD — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 25, 2022

Antifa marching through downtown DC right now, dragging traffic cones and smashing bottles. pic.twitter.com/dBQBPrLxHc — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) June 25, 2022

This shot shows the depth of #antifa/black bloc group headed toward downtown DC after Supreme Court abortion protest pic.twitter.com/O0nEUxqeuA — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 25, 2022

Cities across America are reporting similar threatening chants from marchers as the country continues to react from Friday’s release of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling that overturns the landmark 1973 abortion ruling, Roe v. Wade.

