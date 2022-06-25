Donald Trump Changes ’Fake News’ to ‘Corrupt News’

Former President Donald Trump said the new name for the “Fake News” media would be “Corrupt News” at a rally in Mendon, Illinois, on Saturday evening.

Trump was talking about how he dubbed the January 6 Select Committee the “unselect committee” when he introduced his new nickname for the corporate press.

“Unselect Committee. Do you like that name? The unselect. I came up with that one,” Trump said. “Of course every time I say that they say, ‘no, actually 100 years ago, somebody else came up with that term.’ I think I came up with it.”

Trump said the “Fake News” moniker is “not strong enough” to describe the media today.

“And Fake news is another one right? That was a good one,” Trump added. “That’s not strong enough, though. It’s more than fake news. It’s corrupt news.”

Trump then said the “corrupt establishment” is attacking him because he stands up for the American people:

Never forget everything this corrupt establishment is doing to me is all about preserving their power and control over the American people. If I renounced my beliefs, which I won’t do, if I agreed to stay silent, if I stayed home, if I said that a corrupt election was wonderful. The persecution would stop immediately. They say good luck. Let’s go on to the next victim.

“But I can’t do that because I love our country far, far too much. Remember, they’re coming after me because I’m standing up for you and they’re coming after you. Believe me. They’re coming up for you. They’re coming after you,” he added.

Trump’s remarks came at a rally to support Rep. Mary Miller’s (R-IL) reelection efforts.