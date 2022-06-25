Republican U.S. Senate candidate and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens spoke to host Matthew Boyle on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday and emphasized that former President Donald J. Trump was responsible for the landmark Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case, which overturned the long-standing 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

“Yesterday’s Supreme Court decision would not have been possible without President Trump,” Greitens pointed out.

“He nominated conservative judges who respect the Constitution; he’s the one who took out Hillary Clinton, and he did it with no help from the RINO establishment,” the America First Senate candidate added.

The Supreme Court’s ruling came in a 5-4 decision Friday, as Breitbart News noted:

Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not found in the text, structure, or history of the Constitution, and the nation went more than 180 years without ever noticing it existed. It has been one of the most divisive legal issues in American history. An early draft of Alito’s opinion leaked in May, the first such leak of a full opinion in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court, leading the left to violent protests, including destroying a pro-life center in Wisconsin, vandalizing churches, and threatening protests at the home of conservatives justices in violation of federal law.

Greitens noted that during his time as Missouri’s Governor, he signed pro-life legislation into law that made the Show-Me State “the safest state in the country for the unborn.” He emphasized that the law only came to fruition after a legislative battle with “RINOs” or Republicans in Name Only.

“When I was governor – I’m obviously 100 percent pro-life – I had to fight against RINOs. They wouldn’t pass pro-life legislation, so I actually called a special session as governor, the first in the history of Missouri. We had a pro-life special session,” he said.

“When I had come in as governor we had over 5,000 abortions a year in Missouri. Because of the pro-life legislation that we passed in that special session, we were able to make it so that today, Missouri is the safest state in the country for the unborn.”

Greitens also spoke about the Supreme Court’s decision in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association (NYSRPA) v. Bruen case which came down Thursday, ruling “that New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance is unconstitutional,” as Breitbart News reported.

“We, fortunately, got this fantastic, beautiful decision from the Supreme Court on life, and we also had the Supreme Court stand up and affirm the Second Amendment, that people have the right to concealed carry,” he said.

“All of those victories are because of one person, and that’s President Trump.”

The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States.