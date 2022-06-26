At Least 15 Shot Friday into Saturday Night Across Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

AWR Hawkins

At least 15 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported a five-month-old girl, Cecilia Thomas, was shot in the head and killed Friday.

FOX 32 noted Thomas was “inside a vehicle around 6:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of S. South Shore” when second vehicle rolled up and someone inside the second vehicle opened fire. Thomas was shot and died at the hospital.

NBC 5 observes the weekend’s second fatal shooting was discovered Friday night just before 11 p.m., when police found a 45-year-old man with numerous gunshot wounds.

The man was discovered “in the 10700 block of South Champlain.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Minutes later, at 11:36 p.m., officers found a 21-year-old man “in the 9600 block of South Princeton” with two gun shot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Chicago Sun-Times points out that 299 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through June 25, 2022.

