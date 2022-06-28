Ric Grenell, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is endorsing former Trump State Department official and current Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, Matt Mowers, Breitbart News can exclusively reveal.

Grenell is backing Mowers, who is looking to unseat “Pelosi’s Personal Congressman,” Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas (NH), in the midterm election. Since leaving the Trump administration, where he served as Acting Director of the U.S. National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Germany under Trump, he’s also stayed active in Republican politics.

He has also campaigned with and endorsed numerous candidates in the midterm election while also launching a group to aggressively promote engagement among California’s unregistered voters. However, as the Hill’s Max Greenwood speculated, his history of being a close ally of Trump puts him in a unique position to be a prospective running mate in the 2024 election.

In a statement to Breitbart News about Mowers, Grenell said, “Having served with Matt Mowers in President Trump’s State Department, I know that he is the America First candidate the people of New Hampshire need.”

Before Mowers ran for Congress against Pappas in 2020, taking him on for the first time, Mowers worked in the State Department under President Donald Trump. While helping advance the America First agenda, he also worked on issues such as religious freedom, immigration, the Southern Border, and drug traffickers around the world.

“Matt worked tirelessly to attain energy independence, secure our border, and bring American manufacturing jobs back from China,” Grenell continued. “I am proud to endorse Matt Mowers, the only true conservative in the race, and know he will do great things for the people of New Hampshire.”

Grenell’s endorsement comes long before Hew Hampshire’s September primary. However, as Breitbart News exclusively reported, Mowers was also recently endorsed by Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the most prominent House GOP caucus.

In response to Grenell’s endorsement, Mowers told Breitbart News that he is thrilled to have the support of his friend and former colleague Ambassador Ric Grenell.

“In Congress, I will always put America first and work to end the inflation crisis, open borders, and weak national security brought on by Joe Biden and Chris Pappas’ feckless leadership,” Mowers added.

In addition to Grenell and Banks, the Republican’s campaign touted that Mowers has also been endorsed by five New Hampshire state senators, 28 state representatives, and numerous key county elected officials and activists.

He has also being supported by two county sheriffs and several law enforcement groups, such as the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors and the Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.