Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS), the incumbent, has defeated his conservative challenger Michael Cassidy, a United States Navy Reserve pilot, in the Republican primary runoff election for Mississippi’s third congressional district.

Guest, with 85 percent reporting, received more than 66 percent of the vote to Cassidy’s 33.8 percent. Cassidy, with his fierce economic nationalist agenda, had forced Guest into a runoff following the June 7 primary election.

Guest was one of the House Republicans who supported the Democrats’ January 6th Committee, as well as voting for billions in American taxpayer money for Ukraine. The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) spent $400,000 on television ads attacking Cassidy, in support of Guest.

Days ago, Cassidy said his campaign had “received confirmation” that Guest was colluding with Democrats to secure a win in the runoff race.

Cassidy’s campaign obtained an email that showed an ally of Guest — Republican Party Chairman David Carter — bragged about having met with Democrat candidate and local leader Shuwaski Young about encouraging Democrats to come out and vote in the runoff.

Carter’s June 21 email stated:

Even if you are a Democrat, you can vote in this primary for a Republican and then vote Democrat in November (let our Democrat neighbors know we need their help) [Emphasis added] Ty and I met with Congressman Guest yesterday and his staff in Philadelphia. I met with Mr. Young (the Democrat candidate) on Sunday at the Mount Zion Church service. [Emphasis added]

Previously, Cassidy exclusively revealed to Breitbart News that he was facing what he believed was retaliation from the Navy for statements criticizing the Navy for its woke culture, despite his making the statements as a civilian.

Cassidy ran on an ambitious “America First” economic nationalist platform that included making voter ID mandatory nationwide, imposing an immigration moratorium for 10 years, crafting monetary policy to ensure American families can live off a single income, imposing tariffs to reshore American manufacturing, and banning corporations and private equity firms from buying private residential properties and farmlands.

