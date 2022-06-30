Far-left Colorado state representative and pediatrician running for Congress, Yadira Caraveo, works for a practice that promotes claims that children are “racist,” a report explained.

Caraveo, who is running in Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District as a Democrat, is a part of a practice at Peak Pediatrics, Fox News first reported. On Peak Pediatrics’ website, there is a “Speaking on Race & Racism with Kids” section under its “resources” tab, which shows different organizations and websites in addition to a town hall on “racism” held by CNN and Sesame Street.

One of the organizations also being promoted under the section is EmbraceRace, which is described as fighting “systemic racism by supporting parents to raise children who are brave, informed and thoughtful about race and has many tips and book suggestions.” Fox News noted that the far-left Proteus Fund also sponsors the organization.

In fact, as Fox News noted, on EmbraceRace’s “resources” page, there is an article — Explaining to My Eight-Year-Old That Yes, She Too, is Racist — that supports teaching children that they are implicitly racist and why it is important to talk to them about “whiteness.”

However, Caraveo has also advocated about “racism” on social media.

In July 2020, she praised Colorado for declaring racism a public health crisis.

“I applaud this declaration,” she wrote. “Systemic racism has encouraged the development of an inequitable healthcare system. We cannot improve public health in Colorado without addressing racism.”

In July 2020, when she was running for reelection for her state House seat, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) endorsed her. AFT has been in the news over its stance on critical race theory (CRT) over the past year.

In fact, AFT’s president, Randi Weingarten, said that her union would go to court over state laws that ban the teaching of CRT.

In August 2020, accepting her endorsement from Planned Parenthood in a Facebook post, Caraveo touted her support for abortions and the passage of her first bill that would require “experiences of LGBTQ Coloradans to be taught in sex education” in schools and “a grant program for schools that want to teach sex ed but lack the resources to do so.” She wrote:

My first bill in the legislature expanded comprehensive human sexuality education across Colorado. While this bill generated a lot of controversy, we fought to pass it because comprehensive sex ed is critical for our youth to learn about reproductive care options, embrace their identity, and make healthy decisions for themselves.

Endorsement Announcement: I'm proud to be endorsed by Planned Parenthood Votes Colorado! My first bill in the… Posted by Representative Yadira Caraveo on Thursday, August 20, 2020

In September 2021, she also boasted about suggesting to a 14-year-old girl she could get an abortion after finding out she was pregnant.

“Have you ever told a 14 year-old that her chronic stomach ache is actually a pregnancy?” she wrote on Facebook. “As her pediatrician, I can actually give her a choice in that moment –to become a mom, or not.”

Caraveo’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.