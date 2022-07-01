President Joe Biden on Friday again expressed his outrage at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and pleaded for Americans to elect more Democrats in November.

“I share the public’s outrage at this extremist court,” Biden said, describing the Supreme Court’s ruling last week as a “tragic” and a “terrible, extreme decision.”

The president held a video conference call with Democrat governors to discuss the importance of preserving the “right” for women to abort their unborn children. In the past week, Biden has been under fire from leftist Democrats and pro-abortion activists who are displeased by his lack of fervor on the issue.

Biden again vowed to do “everything within the power of the federal government” to protect the right for women to seek abortions in other states but said that it was up to Congress to pass a law to make abortion legal across the United States.

“Ultimately, Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law,” Biden said. “As I said yesterday, the filibuster should not stand in the way of us being able to do that, but right now we don’t have the votes in the Senate to change the filibuster at the moment.”

Biden noted that two more Democrats were needed to codify Roe v. Wade in the United States Senate as well as a Democrat majority in the House of Representatives.

The president said it was more important than ever to elect members of Congress who would be willing to act to make abortion legal nationwide.

“This is not over,” he said.

Biden also stressed the need for more government funding for “family planning.”

“Not for abortion but for family planning,” he clarified.

The president indicated that Americans would be “shocked” by the ramifications of the Supreme court’s decision, warning of states prosecuting women who traveled to other states to get abortions.

“I don’t think people believe it’s going to happen but it’s going to telegraph to the whole country that this is a gigantic deal that affects all of your basic rights,” he warned.