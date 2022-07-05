Only 10 percent of Americans say President Joe Biden’s America is headed in the right direction, according to a Tuesday Monmouth poll.

While few Americans are pleased with the direction of the nation, 88 percent say Biden’s America is headed in the wrong direction, marking the worst polling on the issue since 2013 when Barack Obama was president.

The poll sampled 978 Americans from June 23 to 27 with a 3.1-point margin of error. The polled respondents disproportionally leaned left. Thirty-one percent identified as Democrats, 43 percent as independents, and only 26 percent as Republicans.

Under Biden’s leadership, the nation continues to suffer under 40-year-high inflation. The southern border remains unsecured, fentanyl has become the greatest killer among 18 to 45-year-olds, gas prices have increased to all-time highs, weekly wages have shrunk, and supply chain woes have persisted.

On Sunday, Biden’s approval rating dropped to the lowest point of his presidency (30 percent). Biden’s approval rating has been on a downward trend since August — when Biden oversaw the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal that left 12 troops dead and thousands stranded behind enemy lines.

Polling suggests that the likely reason Biden’s approval rating has not recovered is the economy. The Monmouth poll found America’s top three concerns are inflation (30 percent), gas prices (15 percent), and the economy (nine percent). The top concerns outweighed abortion (five percent) and guns (three percent).

Fifty-seven percent of Americans believe Biden’s federal government policies have “hurt their family when it comes to their most important concern.” Only eight percent said Biden’s government “has helped” them, while 34 percent said Biden’s policies have had no impact on alleviating their concerns.