U.S. Senate candidate and former Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO) released his latest campaign ad Wednesday, where he appears with a rifle in hand, stating, “We’re back – wiser, stronger, still fighting – and this time with an army of patriots.”

Because I fought for you, they came after me. But we're back—wiser, stronger, still fighting— but this time, we are coming with an army. We will not stop until we take our country back and Make America Great Again. pic.twitter.com/X23ZgJiO23 — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) July 6, 2022

“We’re back, and everybody remembers when we first rolled on the scene,” the former governor says at the clip’s start. The video then shows part of an ad from the former Navy SEAL officer’s 2016 gubernatorial campaign, where he says, “I’m no career politician… and I’ll take dead aim at politics as usual.” He then opens fire, causing an explosion.

After the flashback, Greitens is seen walking through a field while carrying his rifle.

“Everyone also remembers, because I fought for you, they came after me. Well, we’re back – wiser, stronger, still fighting – and this time with an army of patriots,” he says as three people in Ghillie suits emerge from the ground. The America First candidate then shoots his rifle resulting in another large blast.

Greitens’s latest video follows a June 20 ad that metaphorically talked about “hunting RINOs” or Republicans in Name Only, which drew criticism from the political establishment and mainstream media, suggesting the ad was to be taken in a literal sense.

“Today, we’re going RINO hunting,” says Greitens in the ad while holding a shotgun. “The RINO feeds on corruption, and is marked by the stripes of cowardice.”

Facebook and Twitter ultimately blacklisted the advertisement, but not before some 1.5 million Americans saw it, he told Breitbart News.

“If anyone doesn’t get the metaphor, they are either lying or dumb,” said Greitens campaign manager Dylan Johnson.

“Patriots around the country are loving it because we’re making a very clear message that we do need to take on RINOs, and we talk about their corruption, we talk about their cowardice, and absolutely we have also upset the left,” Greitens told Breitbart News Saturday of the ad.