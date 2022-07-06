Joe Biden’s Approval Underwater on Key Issues

President Joe Biden’s approval on key issues is underwater months ahead of the midterm elections as Democrats hope to not only maintain but grow their majorities, a Yahoo! News/YouGov survey found.

The survey, which found 60 percent indicated that Biden should not run for reelection in 2024, showed 54 percent disapprove of his overall job performance. Only 38 percent approve, giving Biden a net approval of negative 16.

Biden does not fare better on specific issues, either. A majority, 59 percent, disapprove of his handling of the economy, compared to 31 percent who approve, putting him 28 points underwater in that area. Notably, 66 percent of independents disapprove of his handling of the economy as well.

The net negative trend is consistent on a variety of issues.

Race:

38 percent approve

47 percent disapprove

Guns:

36 percent approve

53 percent disapprove

Climate change:

36 percent approve

47 percent disapprove

Crime:

32 percent approve

53 percent disapprove

The situation with Russia and Ukraine:

38 percent approve

50 percent disapprove

Abortion:

31 percent approve

55 percent disapprove

Biden only garnered a positive approval on one issue — the coronavirus, with 45 percent approving and 43 percent disapproving.

The survey was taken June 24-27, 2022, among 1,630 U.S. adults and coincides with June’s Harvard Caps Harris Poll poll, which showed former President Donald Trump besting Biden on similar issues.