President Joe Biden’s scandal-ridden son, Hunter Biden, received a front-row seat at the White House Medal of Freedom ceremony held on Thursday.

Hunter Biden, who attended the ceremony with his wife Melissa Cohen, became a de facto greeter for the attendees due to his front-row seat. The president’s son was seen shaking hands and hugging multiple ceremony attendees as they entered the White House’s East Room and took their seats.

Hunter Biden CAUGHT on camera at White House reception as Biden Administration installs him as front-row greeter pic.twitter.com/4e0vm82VdC — FreedomRings (@Dawna48664870) July 7, 2022

President Biden awarded the Medal of Freedom to several of his political allies.

As Breitbart News reported:

He awarded a medal to Sister Simone Campbell, a prominent activist who helped Biden promote Obamacare, Khizr Khan, who helped lead the charge against President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and a posthumous medal to Richard Trumka, a former union boss who supported Biden. Biden also awarded a medal to soccer player Megan Rapinoe, a vocal critic of Trump who helped promote Biden during the 2020 election.

Hunter Biden’s attendance at the Medal of Freedom comes as he is under investigation by U.S. Department of Justice authorities for tax fraud, money laundering, and lobbying law violations.

Where’s Hunter? At the White House. pic.twitter.com/eoSQ8oySsG — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 7, 2022

President Biden appeared proud of his son’s attendance at the ceremony, telling the crowd, “my son Hunter and daughter in law are here.”

Joe Biden: My son Hunter is here at the White House pic.twitter.com/DS8XMXSH5C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2022

In addition to his pending federal criminal investigation, Hunter Biden attended the ceremony on the same day reports revealed he filmed himself doing drugs, touching himself, and drinking alcohol while at a Massachusetts detox center.

As Breitbart News reported:

Video from Hunter’s “laptop from hell” shows the “president’s exhibitionist son” bathing in a “trippy green light as he floats naked on his back and plays with himself,” the Daily Mail reported. The video shows Hunter leaving the tub to obtain a hard seltzer and “what appears to be a crack pipe before taking several hits and staring wild-eyed into the camera as ambient music plays softly in the background.”

In addition, another report on Thursday detailed the Biden administration’s sale of nearly one million U.S. oil barrels to a Chinese Communist Party-owned oil company linked to a Hunter Biden equity firm.

The White House refuses to answer questions about Hunter Biden’s history of leveraging his father’s office to support his shady business dealings with hostile foreign governments. Also, here’s Hunter networking at the White House earlier today. pic.twitter.com/at4Ml8WK9m — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 7, 2022

Earlier in the week, Biden’s While House refused to address a voicemail uncovered on Hunter’s “laptop from hell” from President Biden to Hunter Biden advising his son about a 2018 New York Times article that covered Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a Chinese oil executive.

“I can not comment on any materials from the laptop,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday, directing their questions towards Hunter Biden’s representatives instead.

Breitbart News senior contributed Peter Schweizer highlighted Hunter Biden’s relationship with CEFC China Energy Company in his book Red-Handed.

.@PhilipWegmann: "You seemed to dismiss Peter's question about his conversation with his son Hunter Biden…how is that silence consistent with the president's promise to always level with the American public?" KJP: "I can not comment on any materials from the laptop." pic.twitter.com/P1AYJvlINz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2022

Furthermore, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, accused the Biden administration on Wednesday of restricting the committee’s access to certain documents about Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals to protect the president.

“The Biden Administration is restricting Congress’ access to SARs, and Committee Republicans are investigating whether this change in longstanding policy is motivated by efforts to shield Hunter Biden and potentially President Biden from scrutiny,” Comer wrote in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.