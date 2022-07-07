Report: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his policy speech at the lower house of the parliament on January 20, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese Diet convened a 150-day ordinary session today. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, collapsed during a speech after gunshots were reportedly heard, according to Japanese public broadcasting agency NHK.

Abe collapsed in the western Japanese city of Nara around 11:30 a.m Friday, according to NHK. A NHK correspondent reportedly heard two gunshot sounds and saw Abe fall over while bleeding from his chest. 

The former prime minister was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the incident. Abe is showing no vital signs after the reported gunshot, according to Japanese media.

The Associated Press reports: “In Japan, officials sometimes use the term [heart failure] to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before a formal declaration of death has been made.”

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel tweeted he was “saddened and shocked” at the news and praying for Abe’s well-being:



