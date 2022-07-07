Report: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot

Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, collapsed during a speech after gunshots were reportedly heard, according to Japanese public broadcasting agency NHK.

Abe collapsed in the western Japanese city of Nara around 11:30 a.m Friday, according to NHK. A NHK correspondent reportedly heard two gunshot sounds and saw Abe fall over while bleeding from his chest.

BREAKING: Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot in the city of Nara, NHK reports. pic.twitter.com/R6vshJ4Elh — The Japan Times (@japantimes) July 8, 2022

The former prime minister was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the incident. Abe is showing no vital signs after the reported gunshot, according to Japanese media.

#BREAKING Former Japan PM Abe showing no vital signs after attack: local media pic.twitter.com/Tnv9JNaCTA — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 8, 2022

The Associated Press reports: “In Japan, officials sometimes use the term [heart failure] to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before a formal declaration of death has been made.”

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel tweeted he was “saddened and shocked” at the news and praying for Abe’s well-being: