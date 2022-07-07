Report: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot

Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, collapsed during a speech after gunshots were reportedly heard, according to Japanese public broadcasting agency NHK.
Abe collapsed in the western Japanese city of Nara around 11:30 a.m Friday, according to NHK. A NHK correspondent reportedly heard two gunshot sounds and saw Abe fall over while bleeding from his chest.
BREAKING: Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot in the city of Nara, NHK reports. pic.twitter.com/R6vshJ4Elh
— The Japan Times (@japantimes) July 8, 2022
The former prime minister was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the incident. Abe is showing no vital signs after the reported gunshot, according to Japanese media.
#BREAKING Former Japan PM Abe showing no vital signs after attack: local media pic.twitter.com/Tnv9JNaCTA
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 8, 2022
The Associated Press reports: “In Japan, officials sometimes use the term [heart failure] to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before a formal declaration of death has been made.”
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel tweeted he was “saddened and shocked” at the news and praying for Abe’s well-being:
We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan.
— ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) July 8, 2022
