Biden Brags About Importing ‘Record’ Foreign Workers to Compete Against Americans for Jobs

President Joe Biden is bragging about the “record” number of foreign visa workers his administration has brought to the United States to compete for working and middle class jobs against unemployed Americans.

During a press conference with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Biden bragged that his Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has created a steady flow to the U.S. of foreign workers on agricultural H-2A and nonagricultural H-2B visas.

“Last year, my administration set a record — we issued more than 300,000 H-2 visas for Mexican workers,” Biden said. “We also reached a five-year high in the visas we issued to Central Americans, and we’re on pace to double this in … this fiscal year for Central America.”

Biden’s inflating the U.S. labor market with millions of foreign workers comes as millions of working-age Americans remain on the labor market sidelines.

“There are approximately 11.5 million job openings in the United States right now, and 14.73 million employable Americans,” a study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) notes. “This means that there are 3.23 million more workers in the country than open jobs.”

Similarly, the Center for Immigration Studies finds that the number of native-born Americans who are now out of the labor force has increased in all 50 states tremendously in the last two decades. This is particularly true of working class Americans who are the most likely to compete against foreign workers for U.S. jobs.

From 2000 to 2022, the share of non-college-educated Americans in the labor force declined in every state, and in 24 of those states, the decline was seven or more percentage points. The decline was nearly five percent on average for non-college-educated Americans in their “prime working age” during this 22-year period.

Annually, the U.S. gives out green cards to about 1.2 million foreign nationals and another 1.5 million temporary work visas. This is in addition to the millions of illegal aliens who are added to the U.S. population every year.

