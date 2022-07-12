Former President Donald Trump continued his attacks against billionaire Elon Musk from his platform Truth Social on Tuesday, saying he’d be “worthless” without government subsidies.

Recalling the billionaire’s visit to the White House during his presidency, Trump said that Musk wanted government subsidies for many of his projects that offered big promises without delivering many rewards. Trump said:

When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican.

The former president further said Elon Musk would have dropped to his knees and begged if he had asked him to during that meeting.

“I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” said Trump. “Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!”

Trump’s hits against Musk on Truth Social comes after he referred to the billionaire as a “bullshit artist” following his backing out of the acquisition of Twitter.

“He’s got himself a mess, you know, he said the other day, ‘I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me. So he’s another bullshit artist but he’s not going to be buying it, although he might later,” Trump said over the weekend.

“Who the hell knows what’s going to happen? He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract. Sign up for Truth. We love Truth,” he added.

In response, Musk said that the former president should “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency,” he tweeted.