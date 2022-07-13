GOP Calls Hunter Biden ‘National Security Threat’ over Scandalous Leaks, Urges Investigation

GOP officials expressed alarm over a recent leak that saw explicit media involving first son Hunter Biden circulating online, deeming the president’s disgraced son a threat to “national security” while calling for a full-scale investigation over the matter.

Following an alleged hack by 4chan users into Hunter Biden’s personal iCloud account over the past week and the subsequent spread of its content across social media, Republicans took to Twitter to blast the president’s son over the explicit and damaging material.

The clips and screenshots allegedly depict scenes of Hunter with prostitutes and in possession of illicit drugs, alongside potentially incriminating texts, though the source of the material has yet to be verified.

“Hunter Biden is a national security threat,” wrote Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

“Where is the journalistic curiosity when it comes to Hunter Biden?” asked Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

“If Hunter Biden were you or me, he’d be in jail,” wrote Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

“Watching those videos of Hunter Biden, does anyone actually believe that Joe Biden is not being completely blackmailed by some foreign adversary?” asked Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“Hunter Biden has actual footage of himself weighing crack cocaine with a prostitute. If there was video proof of you or me or any other conservative breaking multiple laws like that, we would be in jail,” wrote Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY).

“I guess if you are Paul Pelosi or Hunter Biden, the laws don’t apply,” she added.

“Someone in the White House press corps better ask who in the world Pedo Peter is on Hunter Biden’s phone,” Rep. Tenney wrote in another tweet.

“If Trump had a child like Hunter Biden I would not have voted for Trump. This is not about poor parenting. This is about national security,” wrote Florida Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer.

“Anyone with a child like Hunter is compromised beyond repair,” she added.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is a treasure trove of info that must be investigated. But unfortunately we don’t have equal justice in our country,” wrote Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI).

“Instead, we have a two-tiered justice system – one for Democrats and their powerful friends (and family) and one for the rest of America,” he added.

“Hunter Biden is a National Security threat,” wrote Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN).

“Hunter Biden has threatened our national security,” wrote Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). “He must be investigated.”

“There’s a MASSIVE cover-up being directed by the highest levels of our government to protect the Biden Crime Family,” wrote Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX). “How many crimes will Hunter have to commit for someone to pay attention? It’s ENDLESS!”

“When Republicans win back Congress, THERE WILL BE INVESTIGATIONS!” he added.

“The FBI targeted concerned parents at school board meetings, but apparently they are too busy to investigate Hunter Biden,” wrote Republican congressional nominee Catalina Lauf.

“Hunter Biden is a clear national security threat,” wrote Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp.

“Where are the DOJ and the FBI?!” he asked.

Last month, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), reacting to the voicemail President Joe Biden left his son in 2018 about his overseas business dealings, called Hunter a “national security risk,” adding that the president had “knowledge” of his only living son’s overseas business dealings and was “compromised” as a result.

Previously, Rep. Comer announced that Republicans plan to conduct oversight investigations into Hunter Biden’s corruption after the midterm elections, pending victory.

A grand jury is reportedly investigating Hunter for tax fraud, money laundering, and the violation of lobbying laws in relation to corrupt business deals undertaken while his father was in top positions in the U.S. government.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.