Republicans are planning to conduct oversight investigations into Hunter Biden’s corruption after the midterm elections, pending victory.

“The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Politico. Comer is likely to become chair of the Oversight Committee if Republicans retake the House. “We’re going to focus on Hunter Biden not for political reasons, but because we feel he’s a national security threat,” Comer said.

A grand jury is reportedly investigating Hunter for tax fraud, money laundering, and the violation of lobbying laws in relation to corrupt business deals undertaken while President Joe Biden was in top positions in the U.S. government.

“I know the grand jury is looking now, but I think there’s a real need to understand what was always said, what other countries are paying him in the process,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Politico. “I think it is definitely something we should look at.”

In 2019, Hunter revealed in texts the Biden family’s payout mechanism. The payout mechanism indicates a collection of 50 percent of familial salaries for 30 years. “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter described in a 2019 text to his daughter. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

According to former Utah U.S. attorney Brett Tolman, the Biden’s family payment mechanism may reveal the core of an entrenched business enterprise, which could involve legal “predicates” for racketeering charges.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Politico the Biden family business is “information the American people ought to have.”

“These are investigations within the political realm where we’re talking about things that rise above just mere crimes — things that might not even be crimes — but that could in this case present such significant conflicts of interest that it could compromise a potential president,” Johnson said.

Other than the payment mechanism, Republicans may also probe reports of Hunter and Joe Biden sharing bank accounts, reports of a 10 percent carveout for Joe Biden in one of Hunter’s business deals, why Hunter allegedly paid Joe Biden’s expenses, and if Hunter’s art scheme is a part of the Biden family payment mechanism.

On Sunday, Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who is also swept up in the Biden Family’s payment mechanism, tried to distance Joe Biden from the Biden family business. Klain claimed he was “confident that his [Biden] family did the right thing.”

“But, again, I want to just be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and his brother,” Klain told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos. “They’re private matters. They don’t involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.”

There are some doubts justice will be served against any wrongdoing, if any, that will be found in the Biden family business schemes. Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley believes a special counsel should be appointed to study Hunter’s corruption because Joe Biden has denied any wrongdoing by Hunter and may have influenced the ongoing investigation.

