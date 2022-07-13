Ron DeSantis: Bidenflation a ‘Consequence of Anti-American Energy Policy, Exorbitant Borrowing’

Bidenflation is “wreaking havoc” on the American people, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Wednesday following the devastating inflation report, which the governor attributes, in part, to “anti-American energy policy” and excessive borrowing and printing of money.

“Brutal inflation report shows a devastating increase of 9.1.% year-over-year,” DeSantis said in a statement on Wednesday following the report’s release.

“Bidenflation is wreaking havoc on workers, families & small businesses – a consequence of anti-American energy policy, exorbitant borrowing & printing of money & counterproductive federal regulations,” he added:

Brutal inflation report shows a devastating increase of 9.1.% year-over-year. Bidenflation is wreaking havoc on workers, families & small businesses – a consequence of anti-American energy policy, exorbitant borrowing & printing of money & counterproductive federal regulations. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 13, 2022

Indeed, the Department of Labor’s report was far worse than expected, showing prices rising to the annual rate of 9.1 percent in June — the highest rate in over 40 years:

Compared with a month earlier, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index was up 1.3 percent.