Suspected Illegal Alien Charged with Raping 10-Year-Old Girl Who Traveled for Abortion

A suspected illegal alien is accused of raping a 10-year-old girl whose story was cited by President Joe Biden after she traveled from Ohio to Indiana to seek an abortion.

Gershon Fuentes, a 27-year-old suspected illegal alien, was arraigned in court on Wednesday after he was arrested and charged. He allegedly admitted to raping the 10-year-old girl on two occasions in Columbus, Ohio.

The girl traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, to get an abortion. A saliva sample was collected from Fuentes at the time of his arrest and detectives said DNA samples from him and from the girl’s siblings are being tested to verify the felony charges.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Dan Meyer told the media that Fuentes is believed to be an illegal alien living in the Columbus area. The Columbus Dispatch and the IndyStar both reported that Fuentes is suspected to be an illegal alien.

The Dispatch reports:

During Wednesday’s hearing, Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Dan Meyer requested Fuentes be held without bond. He said Fuentes is not believed to be in the country legally and there are questions about his identity. [Emphasis added]

The rape swept international headlines after Biden repeated the story twice during speeches at the White House. Biden cited the case as evidence that girls and women would have to travel out of red states to seek abortions following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last month.

“Ten years old. Raped. Six weeks pregnant. Already traumatized. Was forced to travel to another state,” Biden said. “Imagine being that little girl. Just — I’m serious — just imagine being that little girl.”

Despite Biden’s claims, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost noted that although Ohio has hugely limited abortion across the state, its law allows for medical emergencies which include cases like the 10-year-old girl who was raped.

“She did not have to leave Ohio to find treatment,” Yost said.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has not yet responded to a request from Breitbart News regarding Fuentes’s immigration background and whether the agency has placed a detainer on him so that if he is released from local police custody, he will be turned over to their custody for arrest and deportation.

Fuentes remains in the Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.