Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman has broken her campaign fundraising record in the second quarter heading into the August 16 primary against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Hageman raised $1.8 million in campaign donations in 2022, surpassing her previous fundraising record of $1.3 million in the first quarter, the Casper Star Tribune reported.

With $1.4 million cash on hand, Hageman has raised a total of $4 million since she launched her campaign in September.

Cheney, who was GOP conference chair and responsible for raising money for House Republicans before being relieved of her duties in May of 2021 by a vote of no confidence, has raised about $13 million throughout the campaign. Cheney has nearly $7 million cash on hand.

Cheney has raised a large sum of money in Washington, D.C. through participating in Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) partisan January 6 committee, while Hageman has been meeting voters in the Cowboy State.

Local voters have taken notice of Cheney’s absence. “She doesn’t live here, for starters. She doesn’t really represent us,” Sally O’Brien told Yahoo News of Cheney. “She says she’s a constitutionalist, but she doesn’t believe in justice for all, only for the Jan. 6 people.”

Cheney’s conduct has drawn condemnation from the Wyoming Republican Party and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. After the Wyoming GOP voted in November to no longer recognize her as a Republican, McCarthy announced in February his endorsement of Hageman to defeat Cheney, a rare move for a minority leader.

According to the polls, Hageman is leading in the polls by 28 and 30 points. PredictIt’s betting odds on Friday show Hageman is favored to handily defeat Cheney by 93 cents on the dollar. Cheney’s odds of winning the contest are pegged at 6 cents on the dollar.

