A 26-year-old man who allegedly held a knife to a gas station clerk’s neck in St. Charles, Missouri, was shot and killed Saturday morning by a store customer.

FOX 2 Now reports that the incident occurred around 3 a.m. and that police indicated the suspect was traveling in a black SUV that had been stolen on July 15.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that the alleged robber entered the store and “announced a robbery.” He then allegedly put a knife to the clerk’s throat and demanded money from the cash register.

At one point during the incident a customer who had just exited the store looked through the window and saw the suspect allegedly dragging the clerk “while she was screaming.”

The customer grabbed a pistol from his vehicle, went inside, and confronted the suspect.

The suspect then allegedly walked toward the customer, holding a backpack in outstretched arms and saying, “I have something for you.”

The customer opened fire and the suspect collapsed.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The clerk had to get treatment for some non-life threatening cuts received during the alleged robbery attempt.

