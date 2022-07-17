Transgender Inmate Who Impregnated Two at Women’s Prison Transferred

A man identifying as a woman who impregnated two women while behind bars at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, New Jersey, has been moved to another location.

NJ.com reported Saturday:

Demi Minor, 27, was transferred to Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a prison for young adult offenders in Burlington County, last month, Dan Sperrazza, a Department of Corrections spokesman, said. He said the DOC moved Minor to the vulnerable unit at the facility and that she is currently the only woman prisoner on the site. Sperrazza said he could not comment on the DOC’s specific housing actions in Minor’s case because of policies around privacy.

Minor was reportedly serving 30 years for manslaughter, the outlet said, adding that news of the transfer came a few months after a report said Minor impregnated the women while engaging in “consensual sexual relationships.”

A photo showed Minor and what appeared to be one of the correctional facilities:

Incarcerated transgender woman Demi Minor impregnates two inmates at NJ prison https://t.co/vFi0sITdG4 pic.twitter.com/ewt8YLE4lD — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2022

A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in New Jersey last year resulted in convicts being held in prisons matching their “gender identity,” not their biological sex, Breitbart News reported in April.

During an interview with Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson, Kara Dansky of the Women’s Human Rights Campaign addressed the story in April:

First of all, the state is not getting away with this by telling residents that they are housing men in women’s prisons. What they are doing, of course, is telling the resident that they are housing so-called “transgender women” or “trans women” in women’s prisons, suggesting there is some sort of sub-category of women that is called “transgender women” or “trans women.” It’s not true. The fact of this story shoots a hole right through the trope that “trans women are women.” Our society has been taught that we are supposed to say and think that “trans women are women,” but obviously that is not true. Because the individuals that are the focus of this story impregnated women.

“Every thinking adult, no matter what the president of the United States has to say on the matter knows that there is no category of women who can impregnate women,” she said.