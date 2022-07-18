Google Maps users have designated the location where President Joe Biden fell off his bicycle as “Brandon Falls.”

Last month, Biden fell off his bike in Rehoboth, Delaware, after getting his foot stuck.

As Reuters reported:

POTUS fell down from his bike on his way back from the trail. Got up and said “I’m good.” He said his foot got stuck.

On Monday, the crosswalk where Biden fell was shortly designated as a “historical landmark” on Google Maps. Social media users noticed the historic landmark designation and took screenshots before Google ultimately removed the landmark.

“Search ‘Brandon falls’ on google maps,” one user tweeted with a photo of the search result.

Search “Brandon falls” on google maps

“Google Maps Shows New Historical Landmark: Brandon Falls,” another user added. “How long until Google removes it? I’m surprised it’s still up.”

Google Maps Shows New Historical Landmark: Brandon Falls “Is this a good place for falling off your bike while shaking hands with your sycophants?” “There's no where better!” People are ruthless. I LOVE it 😂 How long until Google removes it? I'm surprised it's still up. pic.twitter.com/nmQoo6qP7E — JARZA (@Tarzan_Tabletti) July 18, 2022

Google users left over 130 reviews, bringing the location to a 4.9-star rating before Google removed the landmark. Users’ reviews mostly ridiculed the president and referenced his previous gaffes.

“Is this a good place for falling off your bike while shaking hands with your sycophants?” one user asked in the question and answers section. “There’s no where better!” another user replied.

“If I fall off my bike here, can I get ice cream after?” another user asked.

One user with the name “Look Fat Here’s the Deal,” replied, “GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT JACK–I DON’T WORK FOR YOU. PERIOD!”

Other users included direct quotes from Biden in their review of the Brandon Falls landmark.

“We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics,” one review read, referencing Biden’s comment made during the 2020 presidential campaign cycle.

Another user commented, “End of quote. Repeat the line,” referring to Biden’s recent teleprompter gaffe that prompted people to compare Biden with Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy character from Anchorman.

For a brief period of time, the crosswalk where Biden fell was designated as a “bicyle shop” after Google removed its historic landmark designation.

Someone also marked the location as a cycling route on the running and cycling social network Strava.

Twitter user OldRowViral took credit for the Google Maps designation after several users posted about it.

“We did it Joe! Brandon Falls is officially a historical landmark,” the account posted less than twenty-four hours after tweeting the crosswalk “should be a historic site at this point.”

That Twitter account is also responsible for the “#bidening” trend, where users submit photos or videos of them falling off their bicycles.

“Have y’all heard about the #bidening challenge on social media?” one user tweeted along with a photo of him posed on the ground next to his bike.