California’s Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District (USD) is considering options for putting a Planned Parenthood clinic on a local high school campus.

Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles is looking to open a clinic at John Glenn High School in the 80 percent Latino, 90 percent minority school district.

While abortions, puberty blockers, and hormone “therapy” are not listed as services to be offered at the proposed high school site, clinic staff will be allowed to refer students to off-campus Planned Parenthood sites for “services not offered.”

Diligently noted in the proposal, however, is the acknowledgement that “under California law minors have the right to consent to reproductive health services without parental consent or notification.”

The proposal lists diagnosis of sexually transmitted diseases, prescription and dispensing of pharmaceuticals including contraceptives, and the “insertion” of certain types of contraceptives such as IUDs, among other things, as services that would be available at the Planned Parenthood high school clinic.

“Families and taxpayers should be horrified that the Norwalk-La Mirada USD is considering a partnership with Planned Parenthood,” Parents Defending Education president and founder Nicole Neily told Fox News. “The fact that the contract specifically notes that ‘under California law minors have the right to consent to reproductive health services without parental consent or notification’ is appalling in and of itself.”

Referring to the possibility of students being referred to off-campus clinics for “services not offered,” Neily continued, “Other Planned Parenthood clinics do provide gender-affirming hormone therapy, so there is a very real possibility students will be referred off-campus to receive this treatment – again, with zero parental notification.”

“To add insult to injury, there is no way for parents to EVER obtain this information, as the contract asserts that all medical records are to be maintained by Planned Parenthood,” Neily said. “The Norwalk-La Mirada school board should be ashamed that this contract is even up for consideration.”

The vote on the five-year contract is set for Monday evening.

