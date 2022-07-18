Dershowitz: Democrats Still Can’t Admit Trump Was Right About Abraham Accords, Even After Biden Israel Visit

middle east
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Robert Kraychik

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, author of The Price of Principle: Why Integrity Is Worth the Consequences, said Democrats are unable to credit former President Donald Trump for securing the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates due to severe partisanship and animus towards the the 45th president.

“I think in general, [President Joe Biden’s] trip to the Middle East has been building on the Trump administration’s Abraham Accords,” Dershowitz said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak. “I can’t get a Democrat to agree that the Abraham Accords have moved the ball toward peace. They just won’t give the Trump administration credit for anything.”

Dershowitz shared his assessment based on experiences with his Democrat acquaintances, friends, and peers.

US President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) arrive for the family photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit (GCC+3) at a hotel in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He remarked, “The Democrats that I see on Martha’s Vineyard, New York, in Cambridge, they are psychologically incapable of saying that the Trump administration did anything positive, whatsoever. They just can’t do it. No matter how much evidence there is, they just can’t say those words, because they have so demonized everything the Trump administration has done, that to give them credit for anything would undercut their attitudes. So I don’t think there’s any hope that that’s going to happen.”

Dershowitz recalled an incident in 2021 where actor and comedian Larry David screamed at him — deriding him as “disgusting” — for patting former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the back. He noted that Pompeo was a former student of his at Harvard University.

Larry David attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Dershowitz noted how left-wing and partisan Democrat organizations — some marketing themselves as Jewish interest groups — have essentially banned him for participating in or speaking at their events.

He stated, “As we speak tonight, there’s an event going on on Martha’s Vineyard. It’s sponsored by the good Jewish Democrats. Now, I’m pretty Jewish, and I’m a Democrat, but I haven’t been invited because I had the chutzpah to defend the Constitution on behalf of President Trump, and so I am no longer regarded as a Jewish Democrat.”

The Associated Press

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, looks on as President Joe Biden gives a fist bump to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid during an arrival ceremony after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“I don’t know whether I’m not Jewish enough or not Democrat enough, but I have been welcomed as a Jewish Democrat for 50 years. I’ve been going to events that are sponsored by the Democratic Party and by Jewish groups, but suddenly, when I defend the Constitution, I’m not good enough to be included in a Jewish Democratic event,” he said.

Dershowitz said organizations that previously hosted and invited him for speaking engagements no longer welcome him.

“The library won’t allow me to speak,” he stated. “There are people in Chilmark saying, ‘We want to hear him speak.’ The library won’t let me speak. The Hebrew Center won’t let me speak. The Chilmark Community Center won’t let me speak.”

He concluded, “I have been censored and banned, and I’m thinking hard about bringing a lawsuit against the library because they are publicly-funded and tax exempt, and what they’re basically saying is, ‘If you’re anti-Trump you can speak, but if you’re perceived as in anyway pro-Trump, this library will not allow you to speak.'”

