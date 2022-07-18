Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania endorsed by former President Donald Trump, claimed the “MAGA movement is dying” in a fundraising message sent to his supporters.

Oz won Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary by a narrow margin with the help of Trump’s endorsement. The former president claimed that Oz “will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our Country.”

Now, Oz is reportedly fundraising by warning his supporters that the “MAGA movement is dying.”

National Journal Hotline’s Matt Holt shared a screenshot of Oz’s latest fundraising message.

The text read:

MAGA MOVEMENT IS DYING. Liberals are winning the fundraising race, and the America First ProTrump movement feels defeated. If just 7 MAGA supporters step up right here, right now, we will be able to turn things around. Our nation cannot afford for the MAGA movement to die. Friend, be a fighter for TRUMP.

The message also included a photo of Trump with a message that said, “Keep the MAGA movement alive.”

Fundraising text from the Oz campaign: “MAGA MOVEMENT IS DYING.” pic.twitter.com/Rcbybjveqv — Matt Holt (@mattholt33) July 18, 2022

The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman said that Oz’s fundraising text is “an objectively odd message from a Trump candidate.”

Oz faces an uphill battle in his Senate race to succeed retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) against Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman (D). Recent polls found that Oz trails Fetterman by six points.

Oz has the support of 44 percent of Pennsylvania voters compared to Fetterman’s 50 percent, according to a June AARP poll.