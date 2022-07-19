House Democrats on Tuesday blocked a Republican resolution that would have condemned the violence seen by radical pro-abortion activists at churches and pro-life pregnancy centers in recent months.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May, churches and pregnancy centers saw an onslaught of attacks from radical pro-abortion activists. For example, an individual reportedly lit and threw a Molotov cocktail into Wisconsin Family Action’s facility. Further, the radical pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge admitted to vandalizing and threatening four churches in Washington.

More attacks on pro-life organizations coming! This happened at the First Care Women's Health in Manassas, Virginia…(this will escalate). Dear friends, pray and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/c1SZyyUkUG — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) May 9, 2022

Armada, Mich.: On May 5, Saint Joseph's Church & Academy was vandalized with satanic symbols & messages calling for the death of Republicans. https://t.co/wkXKuvMKlv pic.twitter.com/uZBqQSQL2W — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 11, 2022

The violence at churches and pregnancy centers continued after the Supreme Court officially overturned the landmark abortion case. There have reportedly been more than 50 instances of arson or vandalism in such locations after the Court’s decision was finalized and more than 100 since the opinion was leaked.

Introduced by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Resolution 1233 would have issued a widespread condemnation of the violence, vandalism, and threats that pro-abortion radicals have engaged in against pro-life pregnancy centers and Christian churches.

BREAKING: House Democrats Block Resolution to Condemn Violence Against Churches and Pregnancy Centers https://t.co/rX6Iya5K5Wpic.twitter.com/f2AUwOhCJP — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 19, 2022

Johnson said that Congress’s failure to condemn the violence at these locations “emboldened” the radical protesters to continue their crimes. Unsurprisingly, 219 House Democrats voted against the resolution offered on the House floor by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14).

House Democrats are following their leader, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who refused to condemn violence at churches and pregnancy centers when asked about it last month.

WATCH: @SpeakerPelosi REFUSES to denounce attacks against churches and crisis pregnancy centers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p5YV4qCI9K — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) June 16, 2022

“This has gotten out of hand. Radical leftists were emboldened by the inaction of this body in the aftermath of the leaked opinion, and now they’ve targeted their violence against the very groups that care for women and their unborn children in their most vulnerable moments,” Johnson said. “It’s unconscionable.”

BREAKING: Every single House Democrat just voted AGAINST a bill condemning attacks by abortion activists against pro-life pregnancy centers & churches. By remaining silent on these attacks, Democrats are pouring fuel on the fire & encouraging more threats & violence. pic.twitter.com/viYMA8pH6h — SBA Pro-Life America LifeSavingLaws.com (@sbaprolife) July 19, 2022

“When will this body stand up against the mob? When will we restore law and order?” Johnson continued. “Our side is ready to act. We have an obligation and responsibility to do it.”