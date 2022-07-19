The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) endorsed Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on Tuesday, calling him the “only candidate in the race who will make the tough decisions necessary to secure our border and safeguard our nation.”

“As Nevada’s Attorney General, Adam stood with law enforcement personnel and built a record of fighting against sanctuary cities and other dangerous policies. We have no doubt Adam will take the same tenacity he showed as Attorney General to lead the fight in the U.S. Senate to secure our border and stop the influx of deadly drugs flowing into our communities,” NBPC President Brandon Judd said.

I am humbled by the trust the National Border Patrol Council (@BPUnion) is placing in me with their endorsement for my race for U.S. Senate. After visiting America’s southern border last weekend, I saw first-hand how our border is in a state of crisis, one that deeply impacts… pic.twitter.com/2V5bUfvAJ5 — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) July 19, 2022

“Adam cares deeply about the safety of you and your children and will do all in his power to keep Nevada safe, which is why the NBPC is proud to support him in this crucial election,” Judd continued.

Laxalt, who is also endorsed by former President Donald Trump, thanked NBPC for its endorsement in the race to snag vulnerable incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-NV) Senate seat:

I am humbled by the trust Brandon Judd and the National Border Patrol Council are placing in me. After visiting America’s southern border last weekend, I saw first-hand how our border is in a state of crisis, one that deeply impacts Nevada’s economy and security. President Biden and Senator Cortez Masto’s failed border policies are empowering human traffickers and enabling criminals to flood our towns and communities with some of the deadliest drugs on earth. It’s time for us to take control. I look forward to working with our brave Border Patrol agents in the U.S. Senate to enact the policies necessary to secure our southern border and safeguard Nevada families and communities.

NBPC, which represents roughly 18,000 Border Patrol Agents, joined several other law enforcement agencies in endorsing Laxalt. These groups include the Nevada Fraternal Order of Police and the Public Safety Alliance of Nevada (PSAN).

We have a humanitarian crisis at our southern border. This morgue currently holds the remains of 32 illegal immigrants found this year, with only 4 slots left. People are dying & local resources are stretched to the limit everyday under Biden’s open border policies. pic.twitter.com/EiinfeeLG5 — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) July 10, 2022

We’re along the Rio Grande in McAllen, TX, one of the worst entry points on the border. This ranch alone receives around 100 illegal immigrants per day. Once across, the majority are released into our country which is what incentivizes them to come in the first place. pic.twitter.com/meZPSVB4cm — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) July 10, 2022

The endorsement also comes a week after Laxalt traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to document what he described as a “humanitarian crisis” overseen by Democrats and the Biden administration.

“People are dying & local resources are stretched to the limit everyday under Biden’s open border policies,” he said of conditions at the border.

Laxalt has made securing the southern border one of the most important themes of his campaign for U.S. Senate, saying it is an issue that is “actually affecting the lives of hardworking families across the state of Nevada.”

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.