The iconic Merriam-Webster Dictionary is mainstreaming transgender ideology by amending its definition of “female” to include “having a gender identity that is the opposite of male.”

The Merriam-Webster definition entry also says groups of females are “made up of usually adult members of the female sex: consisting of females” [Emphasis added].

The definition of “woman” in the dictionary appears to remain the same: “an adult female person.”

The dictionary also has a separate entry for “gender identity”: “a person’s internal sense of being male, female, some combination of male and female, or neither male nor female.”

The definition of “woman” has been a hot-button political issue, including in recent Congressional hearings, the Washington Times reported:

During a Senate committee hearing on abortion policy last week, University of California Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges had a sharp exchange with Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, over her use of the phrase “people with the capacity for pregnancy.” When Mr. Hawley asked Ms. Bridges if she was referring to women, Ms. Bridges said that some women can’t get pregnant, just as there are some transgender men and nonbinary people who can get pregnant.

Today’s dictionary evolved from the iconic A Compendious Dictionary of the English Language, published by Daniel Webster in 1806 — “the first truly American dictionary.”

The dictionary’s website describes Webster’s goal:

Born in West Hartford, Connecticut in 1758, Noah Webster came of age during the American Revolution and was a strong advocate of the Constitutional Convention. He believed fervently in the developing cultural independence of the United States, a chief part of which was to be a distinctive American language with its own idiom, pronunciation, and style.

