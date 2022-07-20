Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is facing extreme headwinds leading into the August 23 GOP primary after fixating on former President Donald Trump’s personality and America First policies, a report outlines.

While multiple polls show Cheney massively trailing Trump-endorsed opponent Harriet Hageman, Cheney’s “obsessed” drive to combat the former president in Mar-a-Lago has spoiled her political future, Ed Kilgore at New York Magazine believes.

“You could argue that Cheney’s reelection goose was cooked January 13, 2021, the day she voted for Trump’s second impeachment,” Kilgore wrote Monday. “But her descent from the House Republican leadership to almost certain defeat in an August 16 primary in Wyoming has had a number of dramatic moments.”

Those moments include the Wyoming Republican Party and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy renouncing Cheney. The Wyoming GOP voted in November to no longer recognize her as a Republican, and McCarthy announced in February his endorsement of Hageman to defeat Cheney.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) reportedly “orchestrated unprecedented” Republican sabotage with the Washington Post against former President Donald Trump on January 3. https://t.co/LkoA1NXr51 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 8, 2021

Cheney has also allied herself with Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) partisan January 6 Committee, which polling shows has hurt Cheney among Wyoming voters. Fifty-four percent of voters are less likely to support Cheney after tangling with Trump on the committee.

“By the time the January 6 committee finalizes its report in August or later,” Kilgore continued, “Cheney will be the most famous and (in some circles) revered lame duck in Congress and a symbol of both defeat and defiance for those Republicans who were present on January 6.”