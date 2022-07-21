Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne (D) signaled support for a ban on “semi-automatic” weapons during a tele-town hall with constituents on July 6, 2022.

The Daily Caller reported Axne’s statements on July 21, noting that she claimed, “The issue is the fact that it’s guns and the problem is we should not have semi-automatic weapons in anything other than warfare.”

Axne then inferred her support for gun control that would get rid of semi-automatic firearms, saying, “So here is the deal, they need to go away, and I will continue to push for that and to continue to push for the bills that we tried to get into our Protecting Our Kids Act, which was the one we had out of our House side that didn’t make it through in the Senate.”



Breitbart News reported that Democrats on House Judiciary Committee passed an “assault weapons” ban Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Every Democrat on the committee voted for the ban, and every Republican on the committee voted against it.

Breitbart News also pointed out that the sponsor of the ban, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), argued Wednesday that stabilizer braces turn an AR-pistol into an “automatic weapon.”

Cicilline claimed that a stabilizing brace “becomes a bump stock” which allows AR pistols to “be fired like an automatic weapon.”

But stabilizing braces have nothing to do with rate of fire. They are devices designed to help wounded combat vets and handicapped Americans steady their pistol for better accuracy when at the range.

