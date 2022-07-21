Democrat Susan Wild Wants to Reeducate Trump-Supporting Constituents

Vulnerable Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Susan Wild was caught on camera at a campaign event saying she will have to reeducate her constituents for supporting former President Donald Trump.

The constituents Wild believes are in need of reeducation are in Carbon County — one of the counties her redrawn district will include effective in January.

They “need to be schooled,” Wild said at a Monday campaign event.

“Not quite sure what was in their heads, because the people of Carbon County are exactly the kind of people who should not be voting for Donald Trump,” she claimed. “I guess I’ll have to school them on that a little bit.”

She explained how Carbon County transformed from voting for Barack Obama to voting for Donald Trump in 2016. The county has been firmly in Trump’s column since 2016.

America Rising PAC, which published the video on social media, hammered Wild’s comment on wanting to reeducate Trump voters.

“Susan Wild saying her Carbon County constituents need to be ‘schooled a little bit’ for voting for Donald Trump puts on full display how ignorant and woefully out of touch Wild is with Pennsylvanians,” America Rising PAC press secretary Kristen Bennett told Breitbart News.

This is not the first time the congresswoman has made radical statements.

The far-left Democrat is also wildly pro-abortion, stating at a May town hall that she supports killing unborn Americans who have been diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Wild also attempted to insist she is not “pro-abortion” despite her track record of radical positions on the issue, on which Breitbart News has consistently reported.

Wild is a supporter of late-term abortions — up until the moment of birth — which is a key tenet of the bill for which she voted and of which she was an original co-sponsor, the “Women’s Health Protection Act.” The legislation, which passed the House and failed in the Senate, is an extreme federal takeover of abortion regulation.

She was an also an original co-sponsor of the “Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance Act,” which would reverse the Hyde Amendment and allow anyone who receives health care or insurance from the federal government — such as Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and Veterans Administration — to obtain coverage for abortions.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.