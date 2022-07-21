Exclusive — Steve Milloy: Biden’s ‘Climate Agenda’ Is ‘a Hoax,’ ‘a Lie,’ ‘All About Controlling Us’

The Biden administration’s “climate agenda” is a “hoax” designed to increase government control over Americans, Steve Milloy, senior legal fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, said on Wednesday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with special guest host Jerome Hudson.

“The globe is only about less than a half a degree Fahrenheit warmer today than the 1979-to-2000 average,” Milloy stated. “That’s not even really measurable to start with.”

Americans must be wary of “falling for [the Biden administration’s] climate agenda,” Milloy warned.

“The whole thing is a hoax. It’s a lie. It’s all about controlling us. It’s not about controlling the climate or the environment or the weather,” he remarked.

Milloy observed how recent news media headlines hyping hot summer days feed a political and partisan propaganda campaign pushed by Democrats and the broader left regarding what they frame as anthropogenic global warming.

“The climate mob is trying to take advantage [0f] the going heatwave in the U.S. and in the U.K.,” he stated. “Look, it’s summertime. … We get heatwaves in summer.”

“July 20th, 2022 was hot, and it’s going to be hot the next couple of days. I was just preparing sweet for this interview. July 20, 1934 was way, way hotter and since — over the past 100 years — July 20ths have been cooling. Yesterday didn’t really change that. It’s July. It’s summer time. It’s gonna be hot. We’re going to have heatwaves,” he said.