‘Folks, I’m Doing Great’ — Joe Biden Downplays Coronavirus After Testing Positive

President Joe Biden tried to reassure the world about his health after testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

“Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern,” Biden wrote on social media.

The president shared a photo of himself sitting at a desk making a call to fellow Democrats in Pennsylvania to express his regrets for missing a scheduled event in the state Thursday afternoon.

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

Biden was not wearing a mask in the photo.

The president also released a video on social media.

An update from me: pic.twitter.com/L2oCR0uUTu — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

“I’ve been double vaccinated, double boosted, the symptoms are mild,” Biden said, urging his supporters to “keep the faith.”

The president also said he was “getting a lot of work done.”

“It’s going to be okay,” he said.

The president also asserted he was “keeping busy” despite being infected with the virus.

The White House revealed Thursday morning that Biden had tested positive for the virus after returning from a Wednesday afternoon trip to Massachusetts.

The president’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, revealed that Biden has a runny nose, a cough, and is experiencing “fatigue” and that his symptoms began “yesterday evening.”

The White House said Biden would remain at the White House and work from behind the scenes.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said in a statement, noting Biden would “continue to work in isolation until he tests negative.”

Although First Lady Jill Biden is considered a close contact of the president, she plans to continue her public events and spend the weekend in Delaware, the first lady’s office confirmed, leaving the president at the White House by himself.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for the virus, according to officials, although she was last with the president on Tuesday.

The vice president is also expected to keep her public schedule and wear a mask.