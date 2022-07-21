Liz Cheney Receives Praise from Democrats in GOP Primary 

Democrats are praising Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for opposing former President Donald Trump while running for reelection in a state where Trump is very popular.

Trump won the state of Wyoming in 2020 with nearly 70 percent of the vote, yet Cheney has fixated on combatting Trump, which has been loudly lauded by Democrats.

“She knows who she is, and I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say she has remained true to her conservative ideology,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) praised Cheney in an interview with the New York Times. “It’s that so many in her party have moved away from conservatism to embrace Trumpism.”

Cheney, who is challenged by Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, is well behind in the polls. The polling data suggests Cheney’s alliance with Democrats on the partisan January 6 Committee is hurting Cheney’s reelection hopes. Fifty-four percent of voters are less likely to support Cheney after she tangled with Trump on the committee.

Cheney defended her alliance with Democrats as “weird.” “I’m sure it’s as weird for them as it is for me,” Cheney told the Times.

One of the Democrats’ most prominent donors, film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, who has funded Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s former presidential campaigns, has praised the congresswoman for helping Democrats.

“She has done something that very, very few people in history have done, which is she’s put her country over party and politics to stand in defense of our Constitution,” Katzenberg said.

Despite Cheney’s applause from Democrats, CNN has reported Cheney’s popularity among Democrats may not help her win the GOP primary.