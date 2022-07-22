Exclusive – Alabama GOP Senate Nominee Katie Britt: Arms Sale ‘Right Move’ to Protect Taiwan from China

Alabama Republican U.S. Senate nominee Katie Britt maintains Taiwan should remain a free nation-state. She urged the Biden administration to ignore complaints from the Communist Chinese by moving forward with aid for Taiwan to bolster its defenses.

In comments given exclusively to Breitbart News, Britt, who defeated Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) last month in a runoff election to secure the GOP nod, called for the United States to scrap the so-called One China view.

“Our pending arms sale to Taiwan is the right move to protect Taiwan from China’s aggression and to advance our national security interests,” she said. “The Biden Administration should ignore the complaints from the Chinese Communist Party and proceed. We also need to do more of this – as we saw from President Biden’s weakness in Afghanistan and in Ukraine: strength deters war, weakness invites it. It’s time that the U.S. recognizes Taiwan as a free and sovereign nation.”

Britt’s comments echoed Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who said the Biden administration needed to do more to promote Taiwan’s security earlier this week.

“We should be selling Taiwan military equipment, vehicles, and weapons to deter China from attacking in the first place,” Britt continued. “It is in our core national interest to prevent China from invading our ally Taiwan, which manufactures a majority of all global semiconductors, including about 90% of the most advanced chips. The stark reality is that we are dangerously reliant on both Taiwan and China for critical goods and supplies, from car chips to antibiotics and PPE. It is well past time to onshore manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., especially in critical areas. If something is essential to everyday life or if we need it to survive emergencies, we must make it here at home and not be dependent on foreign adversaries like China. I support getting government out of the way to encourage American companies to make semiconductors in the U.S. I will fight tirelessly in the Senate to strengthen our domestic supply chains and restore American manufacturing and energy dominance.”

She also blasted President Joe Biden for siding with China by asserting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should cancel a reported trip to Taiwan.

“Finally, President Biden’s decision to parrot the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party by telling Speaker Pelosi not to visit Taiwan is unacceptable. It’s weakness. And it’s a gift to China. We should have more Congressional visits to Taiwan, and President Biden should be ashamed.”

Britt is the prohibitive favorite on the November ballot in a contest against Democrat nominee Will Boyd. The winner will fill the seat currently occupied by the outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL).

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor