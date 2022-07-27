Joe Biden Posts Negative Coronavirus Test Six Days After Infection

President Joe Biden announced on social media Wednesday he is back in the Oval Office after his coronavirus infection, posting a photo of a negative coronavirus test.

Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022

“Back to the Oval,” he wrote shortly. “Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support.”

The president has been isolated in the White House since he first tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Although he suffered from a cough, a hoarse voice, and a sore throat, the president’s condition improved on Tuesday.

“I’m feeling great, I hope it comes across that way as well,” he said during a video conference on Tuesday. “I hope I look as good as I feel here.”

The White House announced that Biden would deliver remarks in the Rose Garden at 11:30 am after testing negative and would end his period of isolation. He is expected to continue wearing a mask for ten days.

The president is expected to talk about how his fight with the virus was manageable thanks to the tools he has made available to all Americans.

He is also expected to encourage Americans to get vaccinated and their scheduled booster shots to help reduce symptoms of the coronavirus.