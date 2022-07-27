Polling data released by the Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) reveals President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party out-of-step with Independents and Democrat voters, who condemn the protests outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices in the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision.

The polling, released by JCN and performed by CRC Research, illustrated the Biden Administration’s approach to the left’s response to the overturning of Roe V. Wade has been dissatisfactory for Democrats and Independents.

When asked whether or not Attorney General Merrick Garland should enforce the existing law that prohibits protests at the residences of Supreme Court Justices, 50 percent of Democrats polled said the law should be enforced. Conversely, 39 percent of Democrats said the law should not be enforced.

Likely midterm voters were overwhelmingly supportive of the law’s enforcement, with 60 percent supporting the enforcement of the law as opposed to only 31 percent saying it should not be enforced.

The Biden Administration’s Department of Justice allowed these illegal protests to repeatedly occur outside the homes of Justices Thomas, Barrett, and Kavanaugh following the leaked and actual decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Despite the alleged illegality of these gatherings, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to condemn them and remarked the Biden Administration encourages peaceful protests outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices.

When asked whether or not Biden should condemn the protests at the residences of Supreme Court Justices, 51 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of Independents said he should.

The poll data also reveals that 82 percent of Democrats believe that those who have engaged in targeted acts of violence or vandalism against churches and pregnancy centers should be prosecuted, with 85 percent of Democrat respondents saying that these acts undermine democracy.

Notably, registered voters also told pollsters, by a margin of 35 points, they would be less likely to vote for a candidate that did not speak out against acts of violence against pregnancy centers.

