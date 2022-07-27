Wyoming Values, a pro-Harriet Hageman PAC, launched a $500,000 ad campaign on Tuesday to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the August 16 primary.

The ad will run statewide on broadcast television for the remaining three weeks of the campaign. Upon release, the ad was immediately shared by Donald Trump Jr. and Lou Dobbs, two America First Republicans who have vocally opposed Cheney’s reelection.

“We all know about Liz Cheney’s obsession with smearing President Trump and his supporters, but from praising Anthony Fauci to voting for leftwing gun control, Cheney has proven that she has more in common with Washington, DC liberals than the people in Wyoming that she was elected to represent,” Andy Surabian, Chief Strategist to Wyoming Values PAC, said in a press release.

“Unlike Cheney, Harriet Hageman will always fight for Wyoming values in Congress and will never become a puppet for Nancy Pelosi,” Surabian continued. “We’re confident that in three short weeks, conservatives across Wyoming will send a strong message to the swamp and reject Cheney’s failed leadership.”

The ad campaign comes as Hageman has surged with second quarter fundraising by capitalizing off Cheney’s alliance with the Democrats on the partisan January 6 Committee. Fifty-four percent of voters are less likely to support Cheney after she tangled with former President Donald Trump on the committee. Trump won the state of Wyoming in 2020 with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

Cheney is trailing Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman by 30 points and is likely to lose in large part due to her fixation on fighting Trump. Johnathan Tobin opined in Newsweek on Tuesday that Cheney’s obsession with Trump is a result of the former president “stealing” her political inheritance as Republican policy leader.