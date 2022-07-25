CNN Editor: ‘Cheney Looks Likely to Lose — and She Knows It’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) knows she is likely to lose the Wyoming primary to Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman on August 16, CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza suggested Monday.

“Cheney looks likely to lose — and she knows it,” Cillizza wrote. “What she also knows is that, at least in her mind, this isn’t the end of her political career.”

Cheney is about 30 points behind in the polls to Hageman, who has surged with second quarter fundraising by capitalizing off Cheney’s alliance with the Democrats on the partisan January 6 Committee.

The establishment media has noted Cheney’s unlikely chances of retaining her seat and have begun hyping her as a presidential candidate in 2024. Yet Cheney is only polling around 2 percent in a potential GOP primary field that includes former President Donald Trump’s dominating polling lead of 53 percent.