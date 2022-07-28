Far-left CNN has decided that some of the stuff on Hunter Biden’s laptop just may be real, including the First Son prioritizing holding onto a Porsche over paying his female assistant’s salary.

CNN (a left-wing propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence) required four so-called reporters to reveal all that stuff that’s right there on Hunter’s laptop, and here’s the headline they came up with: “Hunter Biden had a high-end income and lavish lifestyle. But he struggled with tax issues for years.”

Yeah, well, that’s only news if you’ve either been asleep for more than a year or are dumb enough to trust the same corporate media that’s been covering up this news for more than a year.

I found two things hilarious about this CNNLOL report…

The first is that even with four crack journalizing professionals on the case, CNN could only verify the stuff we already knew about Hunter’s lavish lifestyle and tax problems. Oddly enough, this crack team could not verify the reams of laptop material showing just how corrupt His Fraudulency Joe Biden is.

The second howler is how Hunter screwed his female assistant out of a paycheck but made sure to cover a Porsche payment:

“I am trying to figure out what to do about bills,” Biden’s then-assistant emailed him on December 28, 2018. She listed a series of payments Biden owed, including health insurance, a car payment and her salary. “Pay the health care. Pay the Porsche,” Biden responded, though he said she should pay herself half of the salary she said she was owed. Biden also complained that someone else was still getting a cut of what he said he was personally owed by Burisma. “So there’s not much income coming through these days,” he told her.

Notice how CNN just sort of skims over the whole “Biden also complained that someone else was still getting a cut of what he said he was personally owed by Burisma.”

I wonder what it would be like to live in a country with a real media?

But back to this poor assistant…

What kind of person prioritizes a Porsche payment over paying someone their wages?

This poor woman is an assistant, not a wealthy executive at a company going down. Those are the people you pay first. But, you know, we’d hate to see Hunter lose that Porsche. Imagine having to drive a Buick or something.

The overall story is a doozy, the story of a guy raking in millions of dollars and squandering even more millions. Oh, I don’t mean the CNN story. The CNN story doesn’t seem at all interested in the why of its own story, in how a guy making money hand over fist ended up broke and in debt, including to the IRS. CNN isn’t interested in that story because it’s a story about whores and crack cocaine and payouts to the Big Guy, all of it damaging to a Democrat.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.